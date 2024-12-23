Tsplus Partners With Componentsource To Expand Global Reach And Accessibility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a leader in remote desktop and application delivery solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with ComponentSource, a globally recognized software distributor and reseller. This partnership designates ComponentSource as an Authorized Distributor and Reseller for TSplus products, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to connect the world through accessible and secure remote access technologies.

TSplus Signs A Strategic Collaboration with Global Benefits

ComponentSource, with its extensive global presence and 50 toll-free numbers across 47 countries, offers a unique platform for TSplus to reach new markets and customers. As part of this partnership, TSplus gains access to ComponentSource's Professional Partner Program, which enables customizable marketing strategies and synchronized global product launches, ensuring maximum visibility for TSplus's innovative solutions.

The collaboration promises to simplify the purchasing process for international customers while providing comprehensive support through ComponentSource's established infrastructure. From technical assistance to marketing blitzes, the partnership is designed to deliver exceptional service and accessibility to businesses worldwide.

Enhancing TSplus Visibility and Customers Support

TSplus's inclusion on ComponentSource's platform ensures that its Unique Selling Points-such as its cost-effective, user-friendly, and highly customizable solutions-are effectively communicated to a technical audience. The partnership leverages ComponentSource's expertise in positioning software products to provide customers with accurate and detailed technical information, avoiding marketing jargon while focusing on product features and benefits.

A Bundle of Benefits for TSplus Customers

By partnering with ComponentSource, TSplus aims to:



Enhance the global availability of its remote desktop and application delivery solutions.

Provide a seamless customer experience with localized support in multiple languages. Leverage ComponentSource's global marketing tools to synchronize product updates and announcements.



This partnership also includes exclusive access to marketing resources such as website advertisements and data insights, enabling TSplus to refine its strategies and better serve its growing customer base.

A Reflection of TSplus's Commitment Towards Customers

“Partnering with ComponentSource is a game-changer for TSplus. It provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our solutions to a broader audience while ensuring top-notch support for our customers worldwide,” said Mariam Essafi, Sales Executive at TSplus.

The partnership reflects TSplus's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering robust, affordable remote access solutions to businesses of all sizes.

For more information about TSplus and its solutions, please visit .

About TSplus

TSplus is a leading provider of remote access, application delivery, and security solutions, offering cost-effective and user-friendly alternatives to traditional tools like Citrix and Microsoft RDS. With a presence in over 140 countries, TSplus empowers businesses to enhance productivity and security with its versatile suite of products.

About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the leading marketplace and global reseller for software components and development tools. Established in 1995, it provides software publishers with a platform to reach new markets and customers while offering a trusted resource for developers worldwide.

