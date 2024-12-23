Sezzle To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Sezzle is a forward-thinking company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumer purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services – connecting millions of consumers with its network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusiveness, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

