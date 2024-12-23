UK Digital Transformation Market To Double In Size, Reaching $94.07 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 14.72%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare Emerges as a Key Driver of Digital Transformation in the UK; Government-Backed £1.03 Billion Plan Set to Revolutionize NHS and Public Services

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 -- The "United Kingdom Digital Transformation - Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Digital Transformation Market size is estimated at USD 47.33 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 94.07 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The UK digital transformation market is characterized by businesses' growing online presence, rising use of advanced technologies in business processes, and substantial presence of major market vendors. This is coupled with a growing need among businesses to enhance efficiency and business processes by leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud services, and data analytics, among others.

Various digital transformation initiatives taken by the UK government are emerging as catalysts for the digital transformation market in the United Kingdom. Initiatives such as the Digital Development Strategy (DDS) 2024-2030 are paving the way for greater adoption of digital technologies and tools in the country's private and public sectors.

The government is significantly investing in expanding the 5G ecosystem and cloud adoption among public sector enterprises in the country, which is further analyzed to support the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2023, the UK government allocated approximately USD 44.7 million to ten projects to accelerate 5G adoption nationwide. Each of the ten projects is tailored to a specific "5G Innovation Region" in the UK, showcasing a diverse range of applications, from farming and smart grids to port logistics.

In February 2024, the UK government announced the initiation of two cloud services tenders, with a combined value potentially reaching USD 9.5 billion. Spearheaded by the Crown Commercial Service of the Cabinet Office, this ambitious move signifies a significant stride in the UK's efforts to revamp and enhance government services using cutting-edge cloud technologies.

In the coming years, innovative digital transformation solutions offered by major market vendors, coupled with the growing prominence of advanced technologies in businesses across the United Kingdom, will shape the future of the UK digital transformation market. Rising cyber threats owing to a significant technology penetration in businesses coupled with growing demand among UK businesses to strengthen cybersecurity posture are expected to support the growth of the digital transformation market in the United Kingdom over the forecast period.

United Kingdom Digital Transformation Market Trends

Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Anticipated to Witness Growth in Demand



Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the United Kingdom's technological landscape by creating significant opportunities for technological innovation in businesses across the country. The UK Government's National AI Strategy underscores AI's pivotal role in bolstering economic resilience, productivity, and innovation, spanning both public and private domains.

The presence of a high number of AI companies in the country supports the segment growth. In 2023, the Global AI Ecosystem reported that the United States spearheaded the global AI market, boasting around 15,000 active companies. Notably, the United Kingdom, with nearly 9,000 AI firms, ranked second worldwide. Such factors further support the development of the AI ecosystem in the United Kingdom, supporting the market's growth.

As of 2024, a survey in Great Britain by the Office for National Statistics (UK) reveals that 45% of the surveyed respondents stated that there are equal benefits and risks in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. About 25% are more concerned about the risks, with 16% confident that the benefits surpass the potential downsides of AI implementation. Therefore, the positive user perception towards AI and given the vast opportunities and benefits of AI adoption, businesses in the United Kingdom are analyzed to ramp up implementation efforts in the coming years. Global market vendors are recognizing the growing demand for AI, ML, and analytics in UK businesses and expanding their presence in the country, thus positively impacting the market's growth. For instance, in April 2024, Microsoft announced that Microsoft AI is opening a new AI hub in London, United Kingdom. Microsoft AI London aims to spearhead advancements in language models and their infrastructure. The hub will also focus on developing top-tier tools for foundational models, working closely with Microsoft's AI teams and partners, such as OpenAI.

Healthcare Industry Expected to Boost the Market Growth



One of the main drivers of healthcare innovation in the United Kingdom is the patient experience and quality of care. Healthcare providers and organizations across the country are constantly looking for advanced technologies to improve patient care. The use of mobile apps and wearable technology is growing in the United Kingdom to assist with remote patient care.

Further, according to a survey by the Health Foundation in 2023 in the United Kingdom, more than half of the Country's population (56%) believed that technology improves the quality of healthcare services. This indicates the growing public awareness of the adoption of technology in the country's healthcare sector. Healthcare organizations are analyzed to boost technology adoption and are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The government in the country is recognizing the growing need for advanced technologies in the healthcare sector and investing heavily to boost technology penetration in the country's healthcare sector. Such developments are analyzed to positively influence the growth of the studied segment over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2024, the UK government unveiled an approx £1.03 billion investment plan, aiming to modernize public services, notably in policing and healthcare, through technology. This financial commitment was disclosed during UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget presentation in the House of Commons. Addressing his peers, Hunt emphasized the need to address inefficiencies in public services, particularly highlighting the potential for technology to enhance both the National Health Service (NHS) and national policing. Under these reforms, AI will significantly reduce NHS scan times, while the police force will incorporate drones for swift responses, especially in scenarios like traffic collisions.

United Kingdom Digital Transformation Industry Overview

The UK digital transformation market is fragmented, with many players operating in it. Several key players are constantly making efforts to bring significant advancements. Some prominent companies are entering into collaborations and amplifying their footprints in developing regions to solidify their market positions. The major players are Siemens AG, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and many others.



In July 2024, NUSO, a prominent player in cloud communications, announced its decision to expand its highly regarded Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) offerings. This move underlines NUSO's dedication to providing cutting-edge communication technology, coupled with tailored support, at competitive rates to the UK market. In June 2024, Google announced that it commenced the construction of a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. This facility, set to occupy a 33-acre plot acquired by Google in October 2020, aims to bolster the reliability of digital services for both Google Cloud customers and Google users across the United Kingdom. This venture marks a significant USD 1 billion investment by Google in the country.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 INDUSTRY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

(Detailed Coverage of Key Stakeholders in Digital Transformation Industry Product/Solution Providers, System Integrators/VARs, Connectivity Providers, Regulatory Bodies, End-users, Service Providers, etc.)

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Other Technologies in the Region

5.1.2 The Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Apps

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns About the Privacy and Security of Information

6 CURRENT MARKET SCENARIO AND EVOLUTION OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PRACTICES

7 KEY METRICS

7.1 Technology Spending Trends

7.2 Number of IoT Devices

7.3 Total Cyberattacks

7.4 Technology Staffing Trends

7.5 Internet Growth and Penetration in the United States

7.6 Digital Competitiveness Ranking

7.7 Fixed and Mobile Broadband Coverage

7.8 Cloud Adoption

7.9 AI Adoption

7.10 E-commerce Penetration

8 MARKET SEGMENTATION

8.1 By Type

8.1.1 Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

8.1.1.1 Current Market Scenario and Market Projections for the Forecast Period

8.1.1.2 Key Growth Influencers (Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities)

8.1.1.3 Use Case Analysis

8.1.1.4 Market Outlook

8.1.2 Extended Reality (XR)

8.1.3 IoT

8.1.4 Industrial Robotics

8.1.5 Blockchain

8.1.6 Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

8.1.7 Cyber security

8.1.8 Cloud and Edge Computing

8.1.9 Others

8.2 By End-user Industry

8.2.1 Manufacturing

8.2.2 Oil, Gas and Utilities

8.2.3 Retail & e-commerce

8.2.4 Transportation and Logistics

8.2.5 Healthcare

8.2.6 BFSI

8.2.7 Telecom and IT

8.2.8 Government and Public Sector

8.2.9 Others

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

9.1.2 IBM Corporation

9.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

9.1.4 Siemens AG

9.1.5 SAP SE

9.1.6 Accenture PLC

9.1.7 Adobe Inc.

9.1.8 Oracle Corporation

9.1.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

9.1.10 EMC Corporation (Dell EMC)

9.1.11 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10 KEY TRANSFORMATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

10.1 Quantum Computing

10.2 Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS)

10.3 Cognitive Process Automation

10.4 Nanotechnology

