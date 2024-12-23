Bihar STF Arrested 123 Maoist Operatives This Year: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar has made significant progress in curbing Maoist activities in 2024, arresting 123 operatives, including 11 high-profile individuals with rewards on their heads, a top official said.

Amrit Raj, Additional Director General (ADG) of STF, said that northern Bihar is free from Maoist activities.

The STF has effectively eradicated Maoist movements in North Bihar, he said.

ADG Amrit Raj credited this to the arrest of prominent operative Babu Ram in 2023, which marked a turning point.

"Security forces have restricted Maoist activities to eight districts of Bihar, like Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Kaimur, Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura. We are making efforts to stop their revenue generation,” he said.

Amrit Raj pointed out that the STF destroyed opium plantations spanning 2,523 acres in these districts, targeting a critical source of Maoist funding.

The STF has recovered Rs 56 lakh in extorted funds during raids across affected districts.

"Under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 32 cases have been registered, leading to the attachment of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 6.75 crore. We have also recommended to the Enforcement Directorate to attach properties valued at Rs 8.97 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). So far, assets worth Rs 4.9 crore have been successfully attached," Amrit Raj said.

"We have constituted a dedicated team for the investigation of 18 specific cases involving Maoist operatives. Legal proceedings are progressing smoothly,” he said.

Under the surrender and rehabilitation programme, 22 Maoist operatives have surrendered before Bihar Police since 2020.

In a bid to improve infrastructure for the security forces in the Maoist-affected districts, a total of 85 police station buildings were completed in the first phase. Under the second phase, 27 buildings were proposed, of which 25 have been constructed.

The Bihar government has constructed 1,814 km of roads in Maoist-affected regions and established 93 mobile towers. 35 additional mobile towers are under construction to enhance communication in remote areas.

The STF has established 11 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) at strategic locations in deep forests and hilly terrain.