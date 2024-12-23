Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
12/23/2024 11:16:13 AM
| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Eamonn Rothwell
|
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Irish Continental Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
€5.28 277,547
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 23 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
| g)
| Additional Information
| The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust.
| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| David Ledwidge
|
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
| b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Irish Continental Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
(ii) Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €5.28 88,262
(ii) €5.25 6,336
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 23 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
| g)
| Additional Information
| The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust.
| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Andrew Sheen
|
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
| b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Irish Continental Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
(ii) Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €5.28 91,414
(ii) €5.25 20,080
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 23 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
| g)
| Additional Information
| The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust.
| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Declan Freeman
|
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR / Managing Director – Container & Terminal Division
| b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Irish Continental Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
(ii) Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €5.28 88,262
(ii) €5.25 17,500
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 23 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
| g)
| Additional Information
| The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust.
| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Thomas Corcoran
|
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR / Company Secretary
| b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Irish Continental Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
(ii) Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) €5.28 36,776
(ii) €5.25 21,500
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 23 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
| g)
| Additional Information
| The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust.
