Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$120.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the corporate EdTech market is driven by several factors, including the integration with existing corporate systems, the use of advanced data analytics to measure learning outcomes, and the customization and scalability of learning solutions. Mobile learning enhancements, AI and machine learning integration, and the adoption of virtual and augmented reality for immersive training experiences also play significant roles.

Additionally, the ability of EdTech platforms to ensure regulatory compliance, provide engaging user experiences, and support social learning and collaboration further accelerates their adoption. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the strategic implementation of EdTech not only supports continuous learning and development but also helps organizations build a competitive advantage by fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., 2U, Inc., Age of Learning, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

