Corporate Education Technology (Edtech) Business Analysis Report 2024: Global Market To Surpass $120 Billion By 2030, Leadership And Soft Skills Training Throws The Spotlight On Specialized Platforms
Date
12/23/2024 11:16:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$58.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 21.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.9% CAGR to reach $30.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$120.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the corporate EdTech market is driven by several factors, including the integration with existing corporate systems, the use of advanced data analytics to measure learning outcomes, and the customization and scalability of learning solutions. Mobile learning enhancements, AI and machine learning integration, and the adoption of virtual and augmented reality for immersive training experiences also play significant roles.
Additionally, the ability of EdTech platforms to ensure regulatory compliance, provide engaging user experiences, and support social learning and collaboration further accelerates their adoption. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the strategic implementation of EdTech not only supports continuous learning and development but also helps organizations build a competitive advantage by fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., 2U, Inc., Age of Learning, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 301
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $36.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $120.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Remote Learning Solutions Accelerates Market Growth Integration of AI in EdTech Enhances Personalized Learning Experiences Increasing Corporate Investment in Employee Development Spurs EdTech Adoption Expansion of Mobile Learning Platforms Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Adoption of Microlearning and Gamification Generates High Engagement Rates Advances in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Propel Immersive Learning Experiences Compliance Training Mandates Drive Adoption of EdTech Solutions Shift Towards Competency-Based Training and Assessments Sustains Growth Expansion of Global Enterprises and Need for Scalable Training Solutions Cloud-Based Learning Platforms Enhance Accessibility and Flexibility Increased Focus on Leadership and Soft Skills Training Throws the Spotlight On Specialized Platforms Growing Importance of CSR and Sustainability Education in Corporate Settings
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. 2U, Inc. Age of Learning BYJU`S Chegg, Inc. Civitas Learning, Inc. Dreambox Learning, Inc. Duolingo, Inc. Hujiang Education Technologies Instructure, Inc. Newsela PowerSchool Group LLC Stride, Inc. Udacity, Inc. Udemy, Inc. VIPKid
For more information about this report visit
Attachment
Global Corporate Education Technology (EdTech) Market
