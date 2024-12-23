(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing: Analytics, Extensive Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report contains vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.

The U.S. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Industry is projected to reach $20.24 billion by 2030. This research includes Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

This Report Features:



Historical data

Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

Operating ratios

Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Pages: 103

Statistical Tables Provided: 33

Charts Provided: 21

Key Data

Industry Summary:



Revenues historical through 2022

Revenues projected through 2030

Employee Count 2015-2022

Annual Growth Rate 2022

CAGR 2015 through 2022

CAGR 2022 through 2030 Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments:



Number of Firms 2015-2022

Number of Establishments 2015-2022

Employees, 2015-2022

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022

Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios

Revenue Compared to All Industries

Expenses Compared to All Industries Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks:



This Industry Compared to All Industries

Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked:



In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

Market Capitalization

Employees

Revenue

Net Income

3-Year Revenue Growth

3-Year Income Growth

Return on Assets

Return on Equity Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading Public and Private Companies:



Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022 Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat

Companies Profiled:



Moderna Inc

Bountiful Company (The)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Balchem Corporation

Cambrex Corporation

Pure Encapsulations LLC

Omega Protein Corporation

Beam Therapeutics Inc

Nutraceutical Corporation

American Pacific Corporation

Puma Biotechnology Inc

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation

Evolus

Natural Alternatives International Inc

LifeMD Inc

MariMed

Travere Therapeutics Inc

Mannatech Incorporated Upexi Inc.

