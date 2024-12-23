U.S. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements And Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Market Research: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics And Revenue Forecasts To 2030
12/23/2024 11:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing: Analytics, Extensive financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report contains vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
The U.S. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals manufacturing Industry is projected to reach $20.24 billion by 2030. This research includes Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
This Report Features:
Historical data Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR Operating ratios Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Pages: 103
Statistical Tables Provided: 33
Charts Provided: 21
Key Data
Industry Summary:
Revenues historical through 2022 Revenues projected through 2030 Employee Count 2015-2022 Annual Growth Rate 2022 CAGR 2015 through 2022 CAGR 2022 through 2030 Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments:
Number of Firms 2015-2022 Number of Establishments 2015-2022 Employees, 2015-2022 Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022 Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios Revenue Compared to All Industries Expenses Compared to All Industries Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks:
This Industry Compared to All Industries Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked:
In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations Top Companies Ranked Market Capitalization Employees Revenue Net Income 3-Year Revenue Growth 3-Year Income Growth Return on Assets Return on Equity Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading Public and Private Companies:
Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022 Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
Moderna Inc Bountiful Company (The) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Balchem Corporation Cambrex Corporation Pure Encapsulations LLC Omega Protein Corporation Beam Therapeutics Inc Nutraceutical Corporation American Pacific Corporation Puma Biotechnology Inc Dynavax Technologies Corporation LifeVantage Corporation Evolus Natural Alternatives International Inc LifeMD Inc MariMed Travere Therapeutics Inc Mannatech Incorporated Upexi Inc.
