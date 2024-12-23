(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Richmond University Medical Center (“RUMC”). RUMC learned of suspicious activity on or about May 6, 2023. To join this case, go HERE .

About Richmond University Medical Center

Richmond University Medical Center is a teaching hospital with over 440 beds, serving borough residents. It provides various medical services, including emergency care, surgery, and specialized care in gastroenterology, cardiology, and pediatrics.

What happened?

On or about May 6, 2023, an unauthorized individual accessed certain files at RUMC. Upon discovering this intrusion, the RUMC initiated an investigation that included a manual review of the computer files with the assistance of cybersecurity professionals. On December 1, 2024, it was determined that at one or more of the hacked files contained personal information such as names and other personal identifiers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

