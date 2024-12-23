(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Car Rental (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Key Trends in Car Rental (2024) report provides in-depth analysis of the key trends that are shaping the future of this segment. It includes analysis of key market trends, leading companies, sector deals, challenges and opportunities.

The report offers an insightful exploration of the global car rental industry, highlighting key trends that are shaping the sector's landscape. It provides an in-depth analysis of the largest and most promising regional markets, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to identify areas of high growth potential and strategic importance.

By delving into demand-side dynamics, the report enables a deeper understanding of what drives consumer preferences and behavior in different regions. This analysis is crucial for pinpointing growth opportunities and addressing challenges within the industry. The report also offers a forecast for regional markets, drawing on historical data and current trends to provide a comprehensive outlook.

Additionally, the report distills lessons from existing successes within the car rental industry, offering tailored recommendations based on these insights. This strategic guidance is designed to help stakeholders make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Snapshot

Market Trends and Themes

Disruptor

Leaders

Mergers and Acquisitions

Challenges and Opportunities Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Enterprise Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc

Avis Budget Group Inc

Sixt SE Europcar Mobility Group

