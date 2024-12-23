PM Modi At Christmas Celebrations: It Pains My Heart When There Are Attempts To Spread Violence In Society
Date
12/23/2024 10:16:26 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence in society.
Modi made the remark while speaking at Christmas celebrations in New Delhi and cited Germany's Christmas market attack.
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109024210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.