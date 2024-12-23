Mughal Road Closed After Fresh Snowfall
Date
12/23/2024 10:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following fresh snowfall on Monday, Mughal road has been temporarily closed for precautionary measures.
Officials said that Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Rajouri-Poonch districts was closed following the snowfall for precautionary measures, reported news agency GNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that Traffic movement has been stopped on Mughal Road due to fresh snowfall. People are advised to avoid travelling on Mughal Road until the road becomes passable,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Mughal Road Closed Due To Inclement Weather
Landslide Blocks Mughal Road In J&K's Poonch
MENAFN23122024000215011059ID1109024184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.