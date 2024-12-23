SIA Cracks Down On 'Kashmir Fight' Threats Targeting Migrant KP Employees
Date
12/23/2024 10:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant stride in the fight against cyber-terrorism, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, has filed a chargesheet against key operatives behind the notorious“Kashmir Fight” , a social media handle.
The platform, operated by The Resistance Front (TRF)-a proscribed terrorist organization-was used to issue chilling online threats to migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, aiming to spread fear and unrest, a statement reads.
In February 2024, a series of threatening posts were published on social media by the terror outfits's social media handle, following which an investigation was initiated by SIA Jammu, the statement reads.
“During the investigation, SIA apprehended Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo, a resident of Srinagar, for his alleged role in gathering and sharing sensitive information about targeted employees,” the statement added.
It added that the probe revealed that Mattoo acted as a conduit, using encrypted communication platforms to pass critical data about migrant employees to handlers based in Pakistan, who then issued threats through the“Kashmir Fight” platform. The chargesheet also names Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad, alias Sajjad Gul, a Srinagar resident now operating from Pakistan, as the mastermind of this plot.
“Sajad is accused of coordinating the campaign to intimidate migrant employees and disrupt communal harmony in the UT. The exposing of terror plans to disrupt peace underscores the determination of Jammu and Kashmir Police to protect its citizenry and provide a peaceful environment to them. The chargesheet was filed before the 3rd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu, today,” the statement added.
