Craig A. Fox Joins SEDA Experts' Energy And Commodities Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Craig A. Fox joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Craig has tremendous knowledge in the and will be invaluable for our clients who already seek out detailed expertise from SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Craig Fox is a petroleum engineer with extensive experience in the upstream oil and gas industry with a focus on technical support for structured finance transactions. Direct operations experience and management of technical teams complements his skills in evaluating a wide range of projects across the industry.

Mr. Fox has over 45 years of experience in petroleum reserves and economic evaluations. He has worked for over 30 years as a technical advisor to capital providers including Angelo, Gordon & Co., Apollo Global Management, Guggenheim Partners, Amaranth, Constellation Energy, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and Enron Corporation. He has performed reserve and economic evaluations and risk analysis of projects at all stages of maturity from exploration to full-field development. Mr. Fox has worked across the domestic and international energy landscape on both conventional and unconventional assets including offshore projects primarily in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mr. Fox began his career at Houston Oil & Minerals Co. where he trained as a reservoir and production engineer. The onshore Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico were primary focus areas. He also worked with the HO&M international division geoscience team on economic evaluations of production-sharing projects in Colombia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Gabon. Tenneco Oil, a large independent, acquired the firm and Mr. Fox subsequently took on a reservoir engineering position with Sandefer Oil and Gas and the related Sandefer Offshore Company, active exploration and production companies on the Gulf Coast and offshore GOM.

After 15 years in the upstream operating company environment Mr. Fox joined Enron Corporation in a reservoir engineering group which played a significant role in the successful producer finance business unit that was a component of Enron Capital and Trade. This unit pioneered the modern implementation of the volumetric production payment structure which provided capital to small and medium sized production companies during a period of industry distress and a scarcity of bank capital. This role involved close collaboration with geoscience and commercial deal teams in the evaluation and structuring of transactions. Mr. Fox was the technical manager of the producer finance business unit prior to the Enron Bankruptcy.

Post-Enron, Mr. Fox collaborated with multiple commercial teams on technical evaluations for upstream structured finance transactions for situations ranging from startup to asset monetization. He served on the board of Mariner Energy, a pioneering deepwater exploration and production company that was ultimately sold to Apache Corp.

Senior technical positions with the various capital providers referenced above involved the evaluation of hundreds of potential opportunities. One notable deal required the creation and operation of a virtual operating company resulting in a significant gain achieved through efficient asset management. Most recently, Mr. Fox served as a Managing Director at Juniper Capital Advisors in Houston coordinating technical evaluations and sourcing potential transactions.

