Dealflow Events To Host The Premier Microcap Conference Next Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events is excited to announce that The Microcap is set to take place January 28-30, 2025, at the iconic Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. This highly anticipated event will bring together over 100 presenting companies and more than 500 institutional, accredited, and retail investors for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The conference serves as a premier for growth companies to connect with an influential audience, including senior executives, high-net-worth investors, equity research analysts, brokerage firms, hedge funds, and more.

The event's agenda features a multi-track format designed to provide comprehensive insights and foster connections between companies and investors. Key highlights include the Company Presentation Track, a showcase for CEOs to present their businesses in group sessions and private one-on-one meetings with professional investors, and keynote addresses and panels where industry experts will share cutting-edge insights on market trends and investment strategies.

Presenting companies span a variety of sectors, including financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology, clean energy, and media. For the full list of participating companies, visit Participating Companies . To view the lineup of keynote speakers, visit Speakers .

The Microcap Conference stands out as a "destination event," offering attendees a unique blend of professional and social experiences. Key events include a Launch Party on Tuesday evening with casino games, live music, and drinks, an Afterparty on Wednesday with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, hand-rolled cigars, real-money games, a comedy performance by Tom Papa, and a Poker Tournament on Thursday with a chance to win cash prizes while engaging in casual networking.

Attendees traveling from midtown Manhattan can take advantage of private round-trip luxury bus transportation, ensuring a seamless experience.

The event is supported by notable sponsors and partners, including The Money Channel, Lucosky Brookman, Loeb and Loeb, Calabrese Consulting, The Nuvo Group, Withum, Kreit & Chiu CPA, Joseph Gunnar & Co., Assurtrak, CBIZ, IBN, and many more.

Registration is now open! Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with top executives and investors. Secure your spot today:

DealFlow Events, the host of hundreds of conferences over the past 21 years, is renowned for its Microcap, SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit .

