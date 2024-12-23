(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

December 23, 2024

INCREASE IN THE PRICE AND EXCHANGE RATIO OF PUBLIC BUYOUT OFFERS FOLLOWED BY MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUTS ON THE SHARES OF COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE, FINANCIÈRE MONCEY AND SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS

Bolloré SE decided today to raise the price and the exchange ratio in Universal Group (UMG) shares of the public buyout offers followed by mandatory squeeze-outs announced on September 12, 2024, for Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey and Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois shares as follows:



for Bolloré SE's tender offer on Compagnie du Cambodge:



Cash offer: EUR 110 per Compagnie du Cambodge share, representing an increase of 18.28% compared to the initial price of EUR 93;

Exchange offer: 4.69 UMG shares for 1 Compagnie du Cambodge share, compared to the initial exchange ratio of 4.07;



for Bolloré SE's tender offer on Financière Moncey:





Cash offer: EUR 133 per Financière Moncey share, representing an increase of 12.71% compared to the initial price of EUR 118;

Exchange offer: 5.67 UMG shares for 1 Financière Moncey share, compared to the initial exchange ratio of 5.17;



for Bolloré SE's tender offer on Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois:





Cash offer: EUR 10,627 per Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois share, representing an increase of 14.27% compared to the initial price of EUR 9,300; Exchange offer: 453 UMG shares for 1 Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois share, compared to the initial exchange ratio of 407.



This increase does not impact in any way the other details of the tender offers, as stated in the draft issue notes filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on September 13, 2024.

The revised terms of these tender offers will be communicated to BM&A, represented by Mr. Pierre Béal, the independent expert appointed with the approval of the AMF by the three target companies, so that they are taken into account in its assessment of the fairness of the price and exchange ratio proposed as part of these offers.

Attachment

Salinger - PR increase in offer price - with exchange ratio (23.12.24) vf