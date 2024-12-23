Gavin Degraw And More Deliver Hope For The Holidays In Hospitals With Musicians On Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual live and virtual performances share the songs of the season with more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the year, Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, harnesses the healing power of music to transform the atmosphere in hospital rooms. During the holidays, MOC mixes the power of its programs with the warmth of the season and shares Hope for the Holidays with hospitals nationwide. With the help of talented musicians and devoted partners, this annual campaign delivers joy through music to those who need it most this time of year.

To kick off the season, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw treated hospital caregivers and staff to an intimate holiday show at the Analog at Hutton Hotel in Nashville. Together they sang along to classic holiday songs and his biggest hits, giving everyone in attendance a chance to celebrate and feel the appreciation of their community for their hard work throughout the year. Patients in hospitals across the country also received a dose of joy through the Hope for the Holidays virtual concert, featuring festive favorites performed by DeGraw, Better Than Ezra, Mickey Guyton, Brenda Lee, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Lindsey Stirling, Straight No Chaser, Alicia Witt and many more. This exclusive concert experience is shared with MOC's extensive network of hospitals and with the American Hospital Association (AHA), MOC's Healthcare Community Partner, to provide access to more than 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. The concert is available on-demand for patients and caregivers to view during the month of December through the Musicians On Call Virtual program.

Additional artists including Avery Anna, Mandy Corrente, Menudo, Carmen DeLeon, Alexander Stewart, and Michael Trotter, Jr. of The War And Treaty made special visits to patients at hospitals in Los Angeles, Miami and Nashville with the Musicians On Call Bedside program. During these visits the artists spent time at patients' bedsides, connecting over favorite songs and holiday memories.

“The holiday season is a time for connection, joy, and shared experiences, and for those in hospitals, the sense of isolation can be overwhelming. Bringing live music into these spaces lifts the spirits of patients and staff, and creates a sense of community and belonging. It's an honor for Musicians On Call to create these moments each year for those who are so deserving,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin.“We couldn't do it without the support of so many great artists and partners, we are deeply grateful for their commitment to our mission.”

Hope for the Holidays is possible thanks to the support of Musicians On Call's partners including Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Analog at Hutton Hotel and the American Hospital Association, Musicians On Call's Healthcare Community Partner. For 25 years MOC has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 25 years of delivering the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, the organization continues its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. MOC's network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, The War And Treaty, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit .

About the American Hospital Association

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at

