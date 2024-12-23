Regarding The Resignation Of The Member Of The Board Of EPSO-G Tomas Daukantas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

Pursuant to the request submitted by Mr Tomas Daukantas and Article 33(10) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the sole shareholder of EPSO-G UAB has dismissed Tomas Daukantas from the Board of UAB EPSO-G as of 20 December 2024. The new EPSO-G board member will be appointed by the of Energy by decision of the sole shareholder.

The three independent members Rasa Balevičienė, Robertas Vyšniauskas and Liudas Liutkevičius and the board member delegated by the Ministry of Energy, Dainius Bražiūnas, continue to hold the positions of EPSO-G board members.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Tomas Bašarovas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...