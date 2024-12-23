INVL Baltic Farmland Investor's Calendar For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2025 in accordance with the following calendar:

28 February 2025 – audited reports and annual management report;

20 May 2025 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2025;

14 August 2025 - semi-annual management report of 2025;

18 November 2025 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2025.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: ...

