INVL Baltic Farmland Investor's Calendar For 2025
12/23/2024 9:15:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2025 in accordance with the following calendar:
28 February 2025 – audited financial reports and annual management report;
20 May 2025 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2025;
14 August 2025 - semi-annual management report of 2025;
18 November 2025 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: ...
