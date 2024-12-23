Creatio And Yellow.Ai To Drive Intelligent, AI-Powered No-Code Solutions For Optimized Customer Journeys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new partnership aims to empower enterprises with seamless of customer workflows and CRM through advanced AI and no-code capabilities

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Yellow , an AI-first, unified customer service automation platform designed to deliver exceptional customer experiences across all channels. Together, the companies will combine conversational AI and no-code CRM capabilities to enhance customer engagement and improve operational efficiency for businesses across sectors.Yellow empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through its generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Scalable and secure, the platform automates over 90% of customer inquiries, reduces operational costs by 60%, and seamlessly integrates with existing technology stacks. Headquartered in San Mateo, the company serves over 1100 enterprises across 85+ countries.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“By partnering with Yellow, we're thrilled to bring an innovative blend of conversational AI and no-code CRM capabilities to our clients, empowering them to drive unparalleled customer engagement and operational efficiency,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About YellowYellow is an AI-first, unified customer service automation platform designed to deliver exceptional customer experiences across channels. Scalable and secure, the platform automates over 90% of customer inquiries, reduces operational costs by 60%, and seamlessly integrates with existing technology stacks. Key differentiators include ease of setup and deployment, speed and accuracy, flexibility and customization, and omni-channel support that make Yellow stand out in the market.

