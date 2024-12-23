Notified Demonstrates How Globenewswire Can Improve Blog Readership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Reveals Press Release Distribution Drove a 33% Increase in Views

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a globally trusted partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, unveiled its new case study demonstrating how GlobeNewswire® can significantly increase blog readership and engagement.

By selecting 10 of the lowest-performing blog posts-previously only published on the corporate blog site-and redistributing them through GlobeNewswire, Notified saw a 33% overall increase in views, with the top-performing post achieving a 90% boost. The test included the distribution of concise write-ups paired with engaging visuals driving back to each blog, scheduled at various times to identify optimal distribution windows.

For comparative analysis, five of the blogs were also shared with Notified's LinkedIn community, to further amplify content and track results.

“This test was a real eye-opener for us,” said Adam Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at Notified.“Going forward, our team will not only continue to leverage GlobeNewswire for blogs but additional high-impact content opportunities, such as case studies, eBooks, white papers and webinars.”

To view the full case study, please click here.











About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.