US House Ethics Committee Finds Matt Gaetz Violated Laws With Sexual Misconduct, Drug Use: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US House Ethics Committee has concluded that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz violated state laws by paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and purchasing illegal drugs, according to a final draft of the panel's report, as reported by CBS News on December 23.

Gaetz, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing.



The findings are part of an ongoing investigation into Gaetz's actions while serving as a congressman. Gaetz has denied the allegations but resigned from his congressional seat last month after being nominated for attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. He later withdrew from consideration following strong opposition and a challenging confirmation process in the Senate.

The US House Ethics Committee's upcoming report, expected to be released soon, outlines serious allegations against former Congressman Matt Gaetz. According to the news report, the committee found that Gaetz paid over $90,000 to 12 women, with the payments believed to be linked to sexual activity and drug use.

The report also includes testimony about Gaetz's involvement with a 17-year-old girl, referred to as "Victim A," during a 2017 party. The Ethics panel reports that Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gaetz, which she understood to be payment for sex. She also testified that she did not inform Gaetz of her age, and Gaetz did not inquire about it.

According to CBS News, the Ethics panel found insufficient evidence to suggest that Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws.

The report includes testimony from several women who described sexual encounters with Gaetz, all of which were reportedly consensual. However, one woman shared concerns about the use of drugs at events and parties attended with Gaetz, indicating that the drugs may have impaired her ability to fully consent. Another woman expressed regret, stating,“When I look back on certain moments, I feel violated.”

According to the news report, it is found that Gaetz breached House rules and standards of conduct that explicitly prohibit prostitution, statutory rape, and drug use.

The committee determined there was "substantial evidence" that Gaetz engaged in illicit drug use, which further compounded the allegations surrounding him. In addition, the report accused Gaetz of accepting gifts, including luxury travel that exceeded permissible limits, highlighting a 2018 trip to The Bahamas as an example of such violations.