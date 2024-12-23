Volkswagen Kuwait Unveils the All-New Tiguan at an Exclusive Starting Price of 8,888 KWD

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 23 December 2024]

Volkswagen Kuwait, Behbehani Motors Company, proudly introduces the highly anticipated all-new Tiguan now at a special price of 8,888 KWD for the 1.4 TSI model.

Redefining the SUV category with its innovative design, advanced features, and powerful off-road performance, the all-new Tiguan boasts an expressive and aerodynamic design that merges elegance with sportiness.

Mr. Maher Issa, General Manager of Volkswagen Kuwait, expressed his enthusiasm for the new Tiguan, saying: “The Tiguan represents the pinnacle of SUV innovation. It is more than just a vehicle; it is a lifestyle upgrade. With its remarkable features, sophisticated design, and an exclusive starting price of 8,888 KWD, we are proud to offer this exceptional SUV to the Kuwaiti market.”

Sleek Design, Comfort Redefined and Aerodynamic Innovation:

The updated exterior features striking IQ Light HD Matrix headlights, a redesigned grille, and a sleek light bar, all of which enhance the SUV’s modern aesthetic. The powerful front end, athletic shoulder lines, and available 20-inch alloy wheels give the vehicle a commanding road presence while its aerodynamics reduce drag for improved performance and efficiency.

Stepping inside the vehicle, the Tiguan’s cabin combines luxury, functionality, and cutting-edge technology. A spacious and well-crafted interior is highlighted by a 12.9-inch infotainment display, with an optional upgrade to a 15-inch screen, delivering seamless control and connectivity.

The innovative Digital Cockpit and head-up display provide a futuristic driving experience, while the ergo Active Plus leather seats, complete with advanced lumbar support and massage functions, ensure unparalleled comfort. Customizable ambient lighting adds to the Tiguan’s premium feel, and its increased luggage capacity makes it versatile for everyday use.

Powerful and Efficient Performance with Advanced Technology for a Smarter Drive:

Under the hood, the Tiguan offers a choice of two powerful and efficient engines. The 1.4-litre TSI engine delivers 150 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission for smooth and responsive performance. For those seeking more power, a 2.0-litre TSI engine producing 200 horsepower is also available, ensuring a dynamic and exhilarating drive that meets the needs of Kuwait’s drivers.

The new Tiguan is packed with advanced technology, including Volkswagen’s latest IQ DRIVE system. This comprehensive suite of driver-assist features includes Park Assist Plus, which makes parking effortless, and Travel Assist, which enhances comfort and convenience during long-distance journeys. Wireless connectivity and dynamic touch controls further elevate the driving experience, making every trip enjoyable and hassle-free.

Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation and excellence shines through in the all-new Tiguan, setting a new standard in the SUV category. It seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, luxury, and performance, making it the ideal choice for families and individuals seeking style and practicality.





