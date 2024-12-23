HISENSE TO UNVEIL “AI YOUR LIFE” VISION AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 23 December – Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to redefine smarter living with the debut of its AI ambition powered by a showcase of its latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.



Recognised as the world No.1 in the 100-inch+ TV market, Hisense has set the global trend in large-screen with ever richer experiences. While product specifications are important, Hisense is constantly pushing boundaries to elevate every experience, connecting with people where they spend their time, and creating products that enhance life’s most meaningful moments and inclusive for all.



As the Middle East continues to lead global smart home adoption rates and demand for large-screen TVs surges in the region, Hisense is well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions tailored to consumer lifestyles. Its advanced AI technologies are particularly relevant for Middle Eastern consumers, who increasingly seek energy-efficient innovations and seamless integration of devices for modern living.



For Hisense, AI isn’t just a vision of the feature, but the backbone of product innovations, designed to simplify life and make every moment memorable. By integrating AI technology with cutting-edge Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense is enabled to deliver a more authentic, highly detailed, and vibrant viewing experience for everyone, integrated seamlessly to improve daily experiences and delivering unmatched energy efficiency.



From January 7-10, Hisense will be showcasing the very latest technological breakthroughs at the Central Hall Booth 16625 at the Las Vagas Convention Center, offering a glimpse into the future of unparalleled AI-driven lifestyle experiences.



A key theme of Hisense’s booth is the scenario-based application of AI technology, reinforcing its leadership in TV and expertise in delivering outstanding picture quality, whilst providing visitors a first-hand experience of the integration of AI in transforming modern lifestyles. Featuring 17 immersive experiences and 58 technical highlights, Hisense will unveil a veritable suite of premium products, including ULED MiniLED TVs, Laser TVs and other smart home appliances, along with advanced applications in automative, commercial displays, healthcare and energy systems.







