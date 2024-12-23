stc collaborates with MEW to promote awareness on water and energy consumption

(MENAFN- Morimak) AlJasem: It is our duty to support national initiatives that aim to promote a sustainable mindset that serves generations to come

Al Jafira: Through cooperation and commitment, we can implement these practices and secure the needs of tomorrow

Kuwait, 23 December 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW), which consists of launching an awareness-based social media posts highlighting the importance of conserving water and electricity. The initiative comes as part of stc’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its role in supporting national initiatives that create a positive lasting impact on the community.

The social media awareness posts aims to educate the public through informative posts published on social media platforms highlighting efficient practices for reducing energy consumption. The collaboration will focus on the importance of resource conservation by limiting energy usage and water consumption to promote efficiency, emphasizing the shared responsibility within the community to achieve long-term sustainability. Having organized a number of awareness and sustainability campaigns, stc aims to drive engagement and spread a wide impact through this collaboration alongside MEW.

Commenting on the collaboration, Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “As a pioneer and leader in digital communications, we believe that it is our duty to support national initiatives and spread key messages, through our digital channels, that aim to promote and instil a sustainable mindset that will serve the generations to come. Conserving electricity and water require collective efforts, and through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness and encourage individuals and organizations to adopt efficient resource management practices. Our collaboration strongly aligns with the key objectives defined under our 2024 Sustainability Program.”

AlJasem added, “At stc, our sustainability and comprehensive corporate social responsibility frameworks are at the core of our corporate strategy, with a strong emphasis on impacting the communities we serve in a positive and effective way. Having said that, we are dedicated to implementing sustainable programs & initiatives that can an impact both internally within the organization and externally while creating long-term value for society. Our collaborations with entities within the public and private sectors aim to further broaden our reach and contribute to driving positive change for the community as a whole.”

Ahmed Al Jafira, Director of the Public Relations and Citizen Service Department at MEW, said, “Conserving electricity and water extends beyond being an economic necessity, but a national duty that contributes to protecting our natural resources and the environment for future generations. We are witnessing today unnecessary consumption rates of such resources that are impacting the community, and we believe that raising awareness on such issues is essential and critical. Our collaboration with stc aims to provide citizens and residents with tips on how to reduce consumption, while sharing valuable information related to effective sustainable practices. Through cooperation and commitment, we can implement these practices and secure the needs of tomorrow.”







MENAFN23122024006699014497ID1109023893