VERSES Renews Agreement With Chief Scientist Karl Friston To Continue Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent systems, announces that the Company has extended its exclusive contract with Professor Karl Friston, acclaimed neuroscientist, to continue his role as Chief Scientist. The extension includes additional performance-based incentives that recognize recent breakthroughs in research and development and contributions to its flagship product GeniusTM and further expected technological advancements.

“Our work with Professor Friston has exceeded our expectations,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“His revolutionary theories on Active Inference have been central to the creation and continued development of Genius, as well as our broader cognitive computing initiatives. We believe the results from Genius have been nothing less than spectacular, some of which we previewed with the Mastermind exercise recently. The recent success in the Atari benchmarks further underscores the transformative potential of these systems, and we look forward to sharing more results in the coming weeks. We are thrilled to deepen this collaboration as we build on these milestones and drive innovation forward together.”



Professor Friston, whose partnership with VERSES is central to advancing the practical application of his research, shared his thoughts on the renewed agreement:

“I am delighted to be able to extend my work with a company so deeply committed to translating the right scientific principles into transformative and sustainable applications,” said Professor Friston.“VERSES' steadfast dedication to pioneering the commercialization of Active Inference research is already yielding exceptional results. My continued commitment to VERSES reflects not only a shared belief in this ambitious vision, but also a dedication to advancing the groundbreaking work we have undertaken together. I eagerly anticipate contributing to this mission in the years to come - as we aim to shape the future of intelligent ecosystems.”

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

