Cyber Dagger Cybersecurity Solutions Launches Innovative Programs To Empower Non-Profits & Veteran-Owned Businesses

Cyber Dagger LLC is a pioneering cybersecurity force driven by a mission to protect digital infrastructures and close the cybersecurity skills gap. Founded by USAF veteran and offensive security expert John Rodriguez, the company draws on over 13 years of experience.

CEO and Founder John Rodriguez Unveils Initiatives to Make Cybersecurity Accessible for All

- John Rodriguez, Cyber Dagger Founder and CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Dagger , a Dallas-based cybersecurity firm, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking programs aimed at supporting non-profits and veteran-owned small businesses. With these initiatives, Cyber Dagger seeks to make cybersecurity solutions accessible to organizations often left vulnerable due to budget constraints or lack of technical expertise.“Cybersecurity shouldn't be a privilege reserved for the biggest players with the deepest pockets,” said John Rodriguez, CEO and founder of Cyber Dagger.“Everyone-from the local food bank to a veteran starting their first business-deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing their systems are secure. This isn't just about protecting technology; it's about safeguarding people, their livelihoods, and the communities they serve.”MAKING CYBERSECURITY AFFORDABLE FOR NON-PROFITSNon-profits play a vital role in supporting communities, providing essential services like feeding families, educating children, and offering aid to those in need. However, their limited budgets often make them prime targets for cybercriminals. The Cyber Dagger Non-Profit Program aims to address this critical issue by offering tailored cybersecurity solutions at significantly discounted rates for registered 501(c)(3) organizations.“Non-profits give so much to their communities, and the last thing they need is a ransomware attack or data breach derailing their work,” Rodriguez explained.“We're stepping in to ensure they receive top-tier protection without the top-tier price tag.”The program's services include:. Penetration Testing: To identify and mitigate system vulnerabilities.. Security Awareness Training: To educate staff on recognizing and preventing cyber threats.. Ongoing Monitoring: Ensuring continued protection against evolving risks.Rodriguez emphasized that no organization-no matter how small-should have to choose between funding their mission and securing their systems.“We've seen too many non-profits left vulnerable because cybersecurity felt out of reach. That stops now,” he explained.EMPOWERING VETERAN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSESAs a veteran himself, Rodriguez understands the unique challenges faced by those transitioning from military life to entrepreneurship. The Cyber Dagger Veteran-Owned Business Program was created to support Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) with cybersecurity tools and mentorship to thrive in today's digital landscape.“Veterans are some of the hardest-working, most resilient individuals I know. But for many, cybersecurity feels like an overwhelming expense or a technical maze,” Rodriguez said.“We're here to give veteran-owned businesses the resources and confidence to grow securely.”The program offers:. Discounted Services: Including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and incident response planning.. Mentorship Opportunities: Connecting veteran entrepreneurs with experienced cybersecurity professionals.. Educational Resources: Tailored workshops to build foundational knowledge.“Starting out, it's tough,” Rodriguez admitted.“You're balancing budgets, trying to grow, and cybersecurity can feel like just another expense. We're here to lighten that load.”WHY CYBER DAGGER STANDS OUTCyber Dagger was born from Rodriguez's frustration with an industry that often prioritizes profit over people. His approach is built on trust, integrity, and a genuine commitment to solving real problems for his clients.“I kept seeing businesses-especially small ones-paying for services they didn't need,” Rodriguez said.“Companies were selling solutions that looked great on paper but didn't actually solve the client's problem. I knew there had to be a better way.”Rodriguez's hands-on philosophy was cemented early in his career when he helped a school recover from a ransomware attack while juggling personal responsibilities.“They didn't know what hit them. It was chaos,” he recalled.“I stayed up for three days straight, working while my wife was recovering from a C-section. It's moments like that that drive me to keep doing what I do.”Cyber Dagger distinguishes itself through its people-first approach, combining cutting-edge technology with personalized solutions. Unlike many competitors, the firm prioritizes client relationships, ensuring that every solution is tailored to specific needs. From start to finish, clients work directly with a team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to transparency and trust. This dedication to understanding and addressing unique challenges has made Cyber Dagger a trusted name in the cybersecurity industry.JOHN RODRIGUEZ: A JOURNEY OF SERVICE AND RESILIENCEBorn in a small mountain town in Puerto Rico and raised in a military family, Rodriguez learned early the values of discipline, adaptability, and perseverance. His journey took him from maintaining weapon systems on F-16 fighter jets in the Air Force to becoming a leader in cybersecurity.After facing numerous setbacks breaking into the field, Rodriguez's persistence paid off when a commander recognized his potential and encouraged him to pursue cyber operations. From there, his career skyrocketed-including building the first virtual reality training center at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and serving as an information systems manager for U.S. Air Force cyber operations in Africa and Europe.Today, Rodriguez's extensive experience fuels Cyber Dagger's mission to empower businesses of all sizes to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity with confidence.With the launch of these two programs, Cyber Dagger is poised to make a lasting impact.“Whether it's a non-profit trying to change the world or a veteran-owned business fighting to grow, we're here to protect them,” Rodriguez said.“That's what Cyber Dagger is all about.”For more information about Cyber Dagger's Non-Profit and Veteran-Owned Business programs, visit .ABOUT CYBER DAGGER:Founded in 2024, Cyber Dagger is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing innovative cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes. Based in Dallas, Texas, Cyber Dagger was founded by United States Air Force veteran John Rodriguez and specializes in vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security training. The company's mission is to make cybersecurity accessible, reliable, and honest while fostering resilience in the face of modern threats. By combining technical expertise with a deep commitment to service, Cyber Dagger helps clients safeguard their operations and achieve peace of mind. In addition to supporting businesses, the company actively collaborates with non-profits and veteran-owned enterprises to build stronger, more secure communities.



