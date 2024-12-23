Craft & Whisgars Announce Special Christmas Eve & Day Celebration With Live Music And Festive Menu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't miss Christmas at Whisgars

Celebrate Christmas at Craft Bangkok

Craft & Whisgars Team Up for a Unique Christmas Celebration

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Popular Bangkok venues Craft and Whisgars are joining forces this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to offer a unique holiday experience featuring live music, a special festive menu, and signature cocktails.In a move to provide Bangkok residents and visitors with a memorable Christmas celebration, Craft, known for its extensive craft beer selection and excellent food, will be offering a special Christmas menu with both classic and contemporary dishes. This includes festive starters like Turkey Chowder, small plates such as Christmas Tacos and Pigs in Blankets, and main courses like a Roast Dinner Wrap.Whisgars, the renowned whisky and cigar lounge , will complement the festive cheer with live music performances by Powerjam on both evenings.To further enhance the holiday spirit, both venues will be serving Christmas-themed cocktails, including a Gingerbread White Russian, Candy Cane Martini, and Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned."We wanted to create a truly special Christmas experience for our guests," said Paul Watson, Director of operations at Panthera Group. "By combining Craft's culinary expertise with Whisgars' sophisticated atmosphere and live music, we aim to offer a unique and memorable holiday celebration."Key Highlights:Special Christmas Menu: Craft will feature a curated menu of festive dishes.Signature Cocktails: Both venues will offer a selection of Christmas-themed cocktails.Live Music: Whisgars will host live music performances by Powerjam on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Craft and Whisgars are conveniently located in the Asok area on Soi Sukhumvit 23, easily accessible from both the BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit stations.For those seeking a sophisticated and festive Christmas experience in Bangkok, Craft and Whisgars would seem to offer a compelling destination.More information can be found on their respective websites.

Chutima (Goy) Ongsanthia

Panthera Group

+66 2 662 7011

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.