Fibrobiologics Announces $25 Million Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the“SEPA”) with YA II PN LTD. (“Yorkville”), an fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. The agreement allows FibroBiologics, subject to customary conditions, to sell up to $25 million in the aggregate of its common stock to Yorkville over the course of two years.

Yorkville agreed to advance to FibroBiologics the first $15 million available under the SEPA in three equal tranches to be evidenced by convertible promissory notes. The first tranche in the amount of $5 million was funded upon entry into the SEPA. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, the second tranche of $5 million will fund after the filing of a registration statement covering the resale of the shares issuable to Yorkville under the promissory notes, and the third tranche of $5 million will fund following the effectiveness of the registration statement and receipt of shareholder approval in satisfaction of Nasdaq rules. FibroBiologics can sell an additional $10 million of its common stock to Yorkville, subject to Yorkville's consent and other conditions, while the convertible promissory notes remain outstanding.

"The initial advances from this financing will allow us to complete our first-in-human trial for diabetic foot ulcers as well as IND-enabling studies for our psoriasis program," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics.“We expect to further develop our human longevity, multiple sclerosis, and cancer indications by utilizing the remaining capital available under the SEPA.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit .

