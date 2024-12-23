عربي


Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


12/23/2024 8:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 December 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 20 December 2024 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased
Award Date: 20/12/2024
Purchase Price: £7.62 		Matching
Shares
Award Date: 20/12/2024
Price: Nil
Nicholas Wiles 16 16
Rob Harding 16 16


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
  • Simon Coles
  • Benjamin Ford
  • Rob Harding
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code     		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
    ISIN: GB00B02QND93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)





    		 Price(s) and volume(s)





    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £7.62 16
    2. £7.62 16
    3. £7.62 16
    4. £7.62 16
    5. £7.62 16
    6. £7.62 16
    7. £7.62 17
    8. £7.62 17
    9. £7.62 17
    10. £7.62 16
    11. £7.62 16
    12. £7.62 13
    d)





    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total





    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    2. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    3. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    4. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    5. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    6. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    7. 17 £7.62 £129.7
    8. 17 £7.62 £129.7
    9. 17 £7.62 £129.7
    10. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    11. 16 £7.62 £122.08
    12. 13 £7.62 £99.19
    e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2024
    f) Place of the transaction XLON

    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a) Name
  • Simon Coles
  • Benjamin Ford
  • Rob Harding
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code     		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
    ISIN: GB00B02QND93
    b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)





    		 Price(s) and volume(s)





    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. Nil 16
    2. Nil 16
    3. Nil 16
    4. Nil 16
    5. Nil 16
    6. Nil 16
    7. Nil 17
    8. Nil 17
    9. Nil 17
    10. Nil 16
    11. Nil 16
    12. Nil 13
    d)





    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total





    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 16 Nil 16
    2. 16 Nil 16
    3. 16 Nil 16
    4. 16 Nil 16
    5. 16 Nil 16
    6. 16 Nil 16
    7. 17 Nil 17
    8. 17 Nil 17
    9. 17 Nil 17
    10. 16 Nil 16
    11. 16 Nil 16
    12. 13 Nil 13
    e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2024
    f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

