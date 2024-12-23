[Latest PDF] Ethylene Carbonate Market Is Expected To Boom In Coming Years By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethylene Carbonate Markets Share

The ethylene carbonate is anticipated to generate $418.5 million by 2027. growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027

The global ethylene carbonate generated $288.0 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $418.5 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ethylene Carbonate Market by Form (Solid and Liquid), Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Plasticizers, Lithium Battery Electrolytes, and Others) and End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."Prime determinants of growthIncrease in demand in lithium-ion electrolytes & lubricant applications and rise of the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the global ethylene carbonate market. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and adoption of new technologies in lithium-ion batteries present new opportunities in the coming years.Market players grabbing the largest marketAsahi Kasei Corp.BASF SECole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.Empower MaterialsHuntsman CorporationMerck KGaAMitsubishi ChemicalsPrasol Chemicals LtsThermo Fisher ScientificVizag Chemicals InternationalInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Key findings of the studyThe ethylene carbonate market size is provided in terms of revenue.By region, Asia-Pacificis projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 48.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By application, the lubricants segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 36.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By end-use, the automotive and oil & gas segments dominated the market with a revenue share of over 53.0% and 15.4% in 2019 report provides acomprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the ethylene carbonate market growth.The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the ethylene carbonate industry.The ethylene carbonate market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth.The solid segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on form, the solid segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global ethylene carbonate market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage as high permittivity component of electrolytes in lithium and lithium-ion batteries. However, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to extensive usage as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries.The lubricants segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the lubricants segment contributed to the largest market share, holding more than one-third of the global ethylene carbonate market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its widespread usage in the automotive industry. However, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise of usage in electric vehicles and focus on clean energy to lower down carbon emissions.North America to grow at the fastest rateBased on region, North America is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to shift in consumer preference toward synthetic lubricants as they offer superior properties including thermal stability, wear & tear protection, heavy load holding capacity, and low friction. However, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share with nearly half of the global ethylene carbonate market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to increased automotive sector and increase in the electric vehicle industry.Access Full Summary Report:Related Reports:Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market :Ethylene Dichloride Market :Hexamethylenediamine Market :Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

