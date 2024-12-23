Nextgen Digital Announces Listing On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fredericton, New Brunswick, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms (CSE:NXT) (FSE:Z12) (“ NextGen ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt (“ FSE ”) and commenced trading on December 23, 2024, under the symbol“Z12”.

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone and list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Our enhanced reach and visibility will enable us to broaden our shareholder base, enhance liquidity, and strengthen our ability to attract investors who want to participate in our growth over the long-term.” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“ PCS ”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“ Cloud AI Hosting ”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.