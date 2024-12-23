Intetics Introduces A Cutting-Edge Mobile App For Real-Time Cardiac Monitoring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a globally recognized software development company, has partnered with a leading ultrasound systems to redefine cardiac healthcare. Together, they developed a groundbreaking mobile application that combines real-time visualization with advanced parameter calculations, delivering enhanced mobility and efficiency to clinicians worldwide.

This innovative solution arose from the ultrasound company's need for expertise in medical mobile application development. Intetics, leveraging its Remote In-Sourcing model, collaborated closely with the client's clinical team to create a user-centric solution aligned with healthcare workflows.

Revolutionizing Cardiac Diagnostics

The mobile application, developed by Intetics, integrates seamlessly with the client's ultrasound hardware, enabling clinicians to monitor heart activity through real-time visualization and advanced parameter calculations. Key features include:



Compact and Lightweight Design: The app eliminates the need for bulky desktop PCs, offering clinicians unmatched mobility in clinical settings.

Advanced Parameter Monitoring: Real-time data includes systemic vascular resistance, cardiac power output, left ventricular end-diastolic volume, and cardiac output. Enhanced Efficiency: An intuitive interface and optimized processing capabilities streamline diagnostics, significantly improving clinical workflows.



Transformative Impact

The solution delivers a transformative approach to cardiac diagnostics, particularly for critical care patients, leveraging state-of-the-art practices in ultrasound technology. The application underwent rigorous testing, including submission to the FDA, ensuring compliance with medical standards and reliability in real-world settings.

Technical Excellence by Intetics

Leveraging its technological expertise, Intetics utilized cutting-edge tools and frameworks, including Android, TensorFlow, DCMTK, and MVVM, to develop the application. A commitment to quality assurance, supported by tools like JUnit and Espresso, ensured robust performance and reliability.

Expanding Possibilities in Cardiac Care

Intetics' ongoing collaboration with the client underscores its commitment to innovation in healthcare, enabling enhanced care delivery for critical patients.

Download the case study on the Intetics website:

CONTACT: Contact: Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, ... +1 (239) 217-4907