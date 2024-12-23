Foodservice Disposables Distribution Market Is Projected To Reach $138.3 Billion By 2034 At A 5.2% CAGR |Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Need for Disposable Plates, Cutlery, and Packaging Rising with Growing Pre-Prepared Food Consumption and Eating on Go Habits

Rockville, MD, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published study by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, mentions that revenue from the demand for foodservice disposables distribution systems is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 83 billion in 2024. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to of FormTop of Form

The need for disposable packaging goods, such as cups, utensils, and containers, is rising due to the expansion of takeaway and meal delivery services. Customers are considering the growing need for disposable plates, silverware, and packaging as the demand for pre-prepared food and eating on-the-go practices continues to climb. Another element driving the demand for single-use disposable items in foodservice firms is the increased recognition of the significance of cleanliness and sanitation as indicators of public health.

A growing preference for fast food, especially among younger customers, eating out more frequently, and ordering meals from restaurants via mobile-based e-Commerce apps are common trends contributing to the growth of the global foodservice disposables distribution system market.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global market for foodservice disposables distribution systems market is approximated to reach a worth of US$ 138.3 billion by 2034.

Sales of foodservice disposable distribution systems in the market in the United States are projected to reach US$ 14 billion by the end of 2034.

China is evaluated to hold a share of 9% in East Asia in 2024.

The market in Japan is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 5.4 billion in 2024.

Demand for foodservice disposable distribution systems in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. Sales from offline distributors are forecasted to reach US$ 107.4 billion by the end of 2034

“With the growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness and sanitation as markers of public health, foodservice companies are seeing an increase in demand for single-use disposable goods,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Foodservice Disposables Distribution Market:

Dispo International; Sustainable Disposables Trading BV; First Pack; Party & Paper Solutions Ltd; EFG Foodservice; MBS Wholesale Ltd; Pattersons UK; Go-Pak Group.; ITP Imports Ltd; Mashers; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; Sealed Air; WestRock Company; Cascades Inc.; Menasha Packaging Company.

Growing Demand for Single-Use Dinnerware in Eateries Such as Cafés and Restaurants

The primary factor contributing to tableware disposables is the rising need in cafés, restaurants, and other food service establishments. Due to the growing need for food and beverage packaging solutions that are portable and easy to use, the packaging industry is anticipated to experience considerable expansion throughout the projected period. With disposable cutlery becoming popular in several foodservice applications, the cutlery market is projected to expand steadily. Products such as straws, napkins, and cups are included in the other section and are anticipated to aid in the expansion of the market as a whole.

Foodservice Disposables Distribution Industry News:



In order to increase its manufacturing capacity, the US-based company Placon acquired a former Sonoco packaging facility in North Carolina in October 2021.

In 2021, the Australian company Amcor made a major advancement in ethical packaging when it introduced AmFiber, a new platform for paper-based packaging solutions.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the foodservice disposables distribution system market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the foodservice disposables distribution system market based on product type (tableware disposables, durable plastic glasses, finger food disposables), end user (hotel & other accommodation facilities, restaurants, café and bistro, bars & pubs, clubs, institutions, foodservice providers/caterers), and distribution channel (offline, online), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

