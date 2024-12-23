Cartier Silver Amends The Acquisition Agreement Payment Schedule For Its Chorrillos Project, Southern Bolivia

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, in order to acquire the remaining 70% of the Vendors' capital quotas, staged payments aggregating US $4.2 million are required, as follows:

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at

For further information please contact: