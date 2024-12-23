Poll indicates 80 percent of US citizens believe government hiding lies about drones

(MENAFN) A recent survey reveals that 80% of Americans suspect the US is withholding information about a series of mysterious drone sightings across the country in the past month. About half of the respondents view these drones as a potential threat. The CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted between December 18-20, found that 53% of participants consider the drones a threat, and 78% believe the government is hiding what it knows.



The surge in drone sightings began in mid-November, with large, unidentified drones spotted at night in New Jersey, before spreading to other states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and beyond. Local, state, and federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, have investigated these sightings but found no evidence of a threat.



Despite the findings, public skepticism persists, with many Americans questioning the government's transparency. Some experts and law enforcement remain uncertain, and the US military has acknowledged occasional drone incursions over military sites without confirming hostile intent. US President-elect Donald Trump has called for more transparency, suggesting that any unidentified object in the sky should be shot down if it remains unexplained.

