Trump faces economic challenges in second term despite high voter expectations

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald enters his second term in office with ambitious goals, but achieving them presents significant challenges from the moment he is sworn in on January 20.



Economic concerns, particularly inflation and high grocery prices, were central to Trump’s presidential campaign. “They’re going to be affording their groceries very soon,” Trump said during a ceremony on December 12 in New York City, where he was honored as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.



However, energy expert Ed Hirs, from the University of Houston’s Department of Economics, expressed skepticism, warning that some of Trump’s policies could lead to higher consumer costs, at least in the short term.



Trump has proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports from major trade partners like Mexico and Canada. Hirs explained that such measures might backfire, driving up prices for American consumers.



“This is the component of tariffs that the Trump administration doesn’t get,” Hirs stated. “If I raise the tariffs on Mexican products by 25 percent, and I’m a US manufacturer with the ability to raise my prices by the same margin, that’s exactly what will happen.”



Hirs further noted that the combined trade and investment among the US, Mexico, and Canada amounts to approximately USD1.8 trillion annually. He cautioned that the impact of tariff hikes would extend beyond food and retail, affecting various sectors of the economy.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109023480