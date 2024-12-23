Reporting Calendar In 2025
Date
12/23/2024 6:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the consolidated financial results of TKM Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:
| 2024 4th quarter and 12 months interim report
| January 16
| 2024 audited annual report
| February 20
| 2025 1st quarter and 3 months interim report
| April 9
| 2025 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report
| July 9
| 2025 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report
| October 9
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
...
MENAFN23122024004107003653ID1109023439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.