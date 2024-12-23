Ice Cream Mixes Marketis Expected To Reach US$ 8.53 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 2.3% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Variety of Flavor Options Enticing Customers to Explore Different Ice Creams Leading to Steady Growth: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Ice Cream Mixes Market is evaluated to reach US$ 6.79 billion in 2024. The market is projected to escalate at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The increasing demand for ice cream mixes around the globe is attributed to their broad range of uses and adaptability. These handy bases have gone beyond the realm of traditional ice cream manufacturing and have been incorporated into a broad range of culinary creations and food service operations throughout the globe. Several reasons have contributed to their increased popularity. First of all, the convenience element, which provides reliable quality with little work, appeals to both home cooks and commercial organizations. Furthermore, customers have been enthralled with the boom of flavor innovations, which has encouraged customization and experimentation.

Ice cream mixtures are used in drinks, baked products, and even savory foods these days. They are no longer just for frozen sweets. Their capacity to adapt has greatly increased their market reach. Manufacturers have responded to the increased desire for healthier options by creating low-fat, sugar-free, and plant-based solutions. The global market keeps innovating as demand for distinctive culinary experiences rises and worldwide preferences change, solidifying its place as a flexible component in kitchens everywhere.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global ice cream mixes market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.53 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is evaluated to capture 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.

The market in East Asia for ice cream mixes is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of several ice cream mixes in Canada are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2034.

Japan is forecasted to reach a market share of 29.4% in East Asia by 2034. Among all the different flavors, the worldwide demand for mango ice cream mixes is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2034.

“In the fast-paced world, ice cream mixes offer a quick and easy way to enjoy homemade ice creams without the need for complex recipes or equipment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ice Cream Mixes Market:

AAK AB; Classic Mix Partners; Dairy-Mix, Inc.; Scott Brothers Dairy Inc.; Bondi Ice Cream Co.; Meadowvale; SiccaDania; Foot Hills Creamery; SmithFoods Inc.; AssieBlends; Triple Scoop Ice Cream; PRIVATMOLKEREI NAARMANN GMBH; Rasa Royal; The Coconut Company; SAPUTO FOODSERVICE; Anderson Erickson Dairy; Radiant International; Skyline Food Products LLP; Amrut International; Meadowvale; The Ice Cream Club.

Adding New Vegan Flavors Stimulating Demand for Ice Cream Mixes Globally

Adding protein, probiotics, and other elements helps in promoting wellness. Health-conscious consumers looking for guilt-free enjoyment find these mixtures appealing. In response to the increased demand for vegan and allergy-friendly choices, another innovation is the creation of plant-based and allergen-free mixtures. To produce fresh taste sensations, manufacturers are also experimenting with distinctive flavor profiles, combining savory components, herbs, and exotic fruits.

Modern technology has enhanced the mouthfeel and texture of no-churn mixes, increasing the accessibility of handmade ice cream. Customizable mix kits are offered by certain businesses, enabling customers to make unique flavors at home. Innovation is also driven by sustainability and eco-friendly packaging and products from ethical sources. These innovations are driving ice cream combinations to unprecedented levels of popularity around the globe, along with astute marketing techniques and social media interaction.

Ice Cream Mixes Market News:



AAK AB and Big Idea Ventures formed a collaboration in March 2021 to promote the development of ingredient solutions for non-dairy and non-meat alternatives. In March 2021, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG successfully acquired Taiyo Kagaku's fruit preparations section. The company began making fruit preparations in an annual volume of more than 60,000 metric tonnes.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ice cream mixes market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on flavor (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mango, butterscotch), and type (soft serve/gelato, hard pack), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

