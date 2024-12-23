Syrian sources report Israeli occupation forces gave residents of Al-Baath city in Quneitra southern Syria

(MENAFN) Syrian sources reported that Israeli forces gave residents of Al-Baath city in Quneitra, southern Syria, two hours to hand over any weapons they possessed, threatening to storm the city if they did not comply. This move follows a series of Israeli incursions into buffer zones and nearby areas, taking advantage of the and military changes in Damascus, and has been condemned by the United Nations.



In the village of Jubata al-Khashab, residents face off with Israeli who patrol the area, with at least one tank stationed at the village's outskirts. Located in the eastern part of the Golan Heights, which Israel annexed in 1967 and later in 1981—against international law—the village is part of a UN-monitored buffer zone. Similar incursions occurred in Al-Baath, where Israeli forces penetrated the city amidst a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites, missile depots, and air defense systems.



Dr. Irsan Arsan, a resident of Al-Baath, expressed the frustration of the local population, advocating for peace but demanding that Israeli forces withdraw to the ceasefire line, a separation between Syrian territory and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. As Israeli bulldozers left behind destroyed streets and infrastructure, locals condemned the destruction as inhumane.



The Israeli forces have now taken control of key locations in the buffer zone and surrounding areas, while opposition forces have vacated positions in southern Syria. The situation has left residents in a tense standoff, with many retreating indoors, watching as the Israeli military raises its flag on nearby hills. Some residents near Al-Baath, like Yassin al-Ali, expressed fear over the proximity of Israeli tanks and the displacement caused by the occupation forces' advance.

