U.S. decides to ramp up support for its Kurdish allies in northern Syria

(MENAFN) After days of uncertainty following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the U.S. has decided to ramp up support for its Kurdish allies in northern Syria, who have faced increasing threats from Turkey, including a military buildup in the region. The decision comes after violent clashes near the Tishreen Dam, which resulted in the deaths of 300 members of various factions and the Syrian Forces (SDF).



A U.S. cargo plane recently landed at the Kharab al-Jir base in northeastern Syria, near Hasaka, carrying military and logistical equipment, as well as U.S. soldiers. This was accompanied by two U.S. helicopters flying over the region. In addition, more than 60 trucks with military reinforcements, including armored vehicles and heavy artillery, entered the area from the Al-Waleed crossing into the Kharab al-Jir base.



The U.S. maintains nine military bases across Syria, including in the Al-Tanf area, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah. Tensions in northern Syria have escalated since the fall of Assad's regime in June, with the U.S. facilitating a fragile ceasefire between Turkey and the SDF. However, the SDF, which is primarily led by the Kurdish YPG, faces opposition from Turkey, which views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group Turkey considers a terrorist organization.



From the U.S. perspective, the SDF has been vital in the fight against ISIS, defeating the group between 2014 and 2017 with U.S. air support and continuing to guard ISIS fighters in detention camps. In response to growing tensions, including Turkish military reinforcements near Ain al-Arab, the U.S. has sent additional military support to the Kurds. This decision coincides with bipartisan U.S. legislative efforts to impose sanctions on Turkey amid concerns over a potential large-scale Turkish operation in northern Syria.

