Notification On Acquisition Of Voting Rights Of The Company
Date
12/23/2024 6:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On December 20, 2024, AB "Panevėžio statybos trestas" received a notification from UAB Prosperus Group regarding the Acquisition of a voting rights of the Company (attached).
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Attachment
Notification about voting rights (LT) P
