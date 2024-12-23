عربي


Notification On Acquisition Of Voting Rights Of The Company


12/23/2024 6:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On December 20, 2024, AB "Panevėžio statybos trestas" received a notification from UAB Prosperus Group regarding the Acquisition of a voting rights of the Company (attached).

Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

  • Notification about voting rights (LT) P

