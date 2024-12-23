Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 23 December 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025
Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009547648, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.2262% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009536799, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.3773% pa
DK0009544892, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.4888% pa
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 December 2024
Effective from 30 December 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 December 2024: 3.8020% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
