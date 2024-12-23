Poach Launches Newsletter Connecting Vcs To Early-Stage Founders Through Social Media Tracking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poach Newsletter Screenshot on Substack

The newsletter delivers leads three times weekly, helping VCs discover their next fund returner while providing increased visibility for emerging entrepreneurs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poach , an innovative newsletter, announces its launch to revolutionize how early-stage venture capitalists discover promising founders. By leveraging advanced social tracking and expert curation, Poach delivers highly relevant founder profiles directly to VC inboxes three times per week.The newsletter employs sophisticated social media monitoring to identify emerging founders showing strong potential, helping VCs stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive investment landscape. Each issue features carefully curated founders, complete with detailed insights into their history, current work, and social proof."We're solving a critical pain point in the VC ecosystem," says Jared Rhizor, founder of Poach. "Our platform helps VCs discover high-potential founders earlier in their journey, while simultaneously creating more opportunities for talented entrepreneurs to get noticed by the right investors."Key Features of Poach:- Premium insights delivered Monday and Wednesday (paid subscription)- Free Friday issue available to all subscribers- Readers see which founders top VCs are interacting with online- Proprietary social media tracking algorithm- Expert curation of founder profiles- Detailed founder analytics and insightsThe service has already gained traction among leading early-stage investors with a soft launch.For more information about Poach or to subscribe, visit

Jared Rhizor

Blue Whale Software, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.