SEI Robotics & Elisa Unveil Netflix-Certified Android TV Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision & Bose Sound (5.1.4).

Experience the Netflix-Certified Android TV Soundbar by SEI Robotics & Elisa, featuring Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and premium Bose 5.1.4 sound.

- said Mailiis Ploomann, Head of Elisa's Private Customer UnitSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . Estonia, Christmas, December 2024 - SEI Robotics (The Venetian Exhibit Suite 35-209), a Tier 1 Android TV ODM partner of and a global leader in providing end-to-end solutions for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, has partnered with Elisa, the market leader in telecommunications services jointly unveil the Netflix-Certified Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® Android TV Soundbar, featuring a 5.1.4 Channel Speaker and sound by Bose. The Elisa Minibar has already been launched in Estonia, and the product will also be showcased at CES 2025.. The Elisa Minibar represents a new product category, evolving from the high-end Set-top-box developed in collaboration between Elisa and SEI to a product that delivers an immersive audio-visual experience. During the development phase, Elisa Estonia played a key role in ensuring the Set-top-box was ready for this significant upgrade..“Our goal is to deliver world-class entertainment to our customers, powered by cutting-edge innovation. Earlier this year, we launched the Premium Android TV set-top box with Netflix integration, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio to elevate the viewing experience. Now, we're taking it a step further with a high-quality soundbar designed to create the ultimate home cinema experience.” said Mailiis Ploomann, Head of Elisa's Private Customer Unit.“We are honored to collaborate with top-tier partners to drive product innovation, transforming your TV into a plug-and-play Smart Home Theater. This collaboration brings Netflix content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos directly to your home, offering Pay-TV consumers an immersive and unparalleled audio-visual entertainment experience. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas and having you experience the product in person!” said Jeff Yin, Chief Executive Officer of SEI Robotics.. The Minibar offers a unique audio-visual solution for Pay-TV consumers seeking to elevate their home theater experience with exceptional sound and picture quality. The soundbar supports best-in-class immersive audio through Dolby Atmos, features a 5.1.4 channel audio configuration, and includes Android TV 12 OS. Sound by Bose, brings Bose's unique expertise in Active Noise Cancellation and EQ tuning, resulting in an amazing sound experience.. Additionally, it comes equipped with a built-in Far Field Microphone Pro, enabling easy wake-up at high volumes (over 100dB) with the 5.1.4 channel speaker, delivering a truly flexible and ultimate immersive experience! The minibar is half the length of typical soundbars on the market and packs 4K UHD capabilities, including Dolby Vision for a remarkable HDR imaging experience.. The Minibar featuring Sound by Bose, offers consumers a studio-quality audio experience that fully immerses them from every angle. Tuned by Bose engineers to deliver a premium, best-in-class audio experience, complete with active noise cancellation and adjustable EQ for optimal sound performance.. SEI Robotics cooperated with Elisa, has launched a high-end STB featuring the Amlogic S905X4 chip, equipped with a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. This advanced STB was introduced to the Estonia market in March 2024 and has quickly gained popularity among consumers. Now, they have launched the upgraded Audio-Visual Minibar, enabling consumers to enjoy a more immersive home entertainment experience, bringing their favorite content to life like never before!🔗 About ElisaElisa's mission is to create a sustainable future through digitalization. We are a pioneer in telecommunications, digital services, and 5G. We provide responsible and sustainable solutions to over 2.8 million consumers, businesses, and public sector clients in our primary markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as internationally in more than 100 countries. In Finland, Elisa is the market leader in telecommunications services, and internationally, our partners include Vodafone and Tele2. Elisa's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2023, our revenue was €2.2 billion, and we employ 5,700 people across more than 20 countries. Elisa is recognized as one of the world's most responsible companies.For more information, visit:Media contacts: ...🔗 About SEI ROBOTICSSEI Robotics, founded in 2009, is a global leader in Smart Hardware, specializing in Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As a Google Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partner, we deliver innovative products like ATV Soundbars, OTT Set-top Boxes, 5G Gateways, and Smart Home IoT solutions, ensuring top quality and timely delivery.

