Telangana HC Dismisses Mohan Babu's Anticipatory Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) In a setback to veteran Manchu Mohan Babu in the case relating to an attack on a journalist, the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed his petition for anticipatory bail.

Mohan Babu had sought anticipatory bail on grounds. His counsel had submitted to the court that he was suffering from health problems related to heart and nerves.

The court also said that Mohan Babu is currently in Tirupati.

After recently visiting Dubai to see his grandson, Mohan Babu went to Tirupati to look after the functioning of his educational institutions.

However, the public prosecutor opposed the anticipatory bail petition.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition for anticipatory bail.

The veteran actor, who is also a former Member of Parliament, was booked for an attempt to murder after he attacked a reporter of a television channel after grabbing the mike. The reporter was injured and was admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred on the night of December 10 during the chaos at Mohan Babu's house in Jalpally, which was sparked by a dispute with his actor son, Manchu Manoj.

Rachakonda Police initially registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances) against Mohan Babu, and later added Section 109 (attempt to murder).

The FIR was registered on a complaint by M. Satyanarayana, a Telangana news channel TV9 reporter.

Mohan Babu attacked the TV reporter when the latter had gone to his residence in Jalpally to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his actor son Manchu Manoj.

Journalists had staged protests demanding the police to book an attempt to murder case.

Mohan Babu, who was admitted to the hospital the same night with complaints of high blood pressure and anxiety and was discharged two days later, apologised to the journalist and TV9.

On December 15, he along with his elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu also visited the hospital and called on the journalist. He once again apologised to the reporter and his family member.

Earlier, Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS Sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) read with 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at their house.

Mohan Babu and his sons were summoned by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on December 11.

The veteran actor had approached the High Court seeking an exemption.

His two sons separately appeared before the Commissioner, who took an undertaking from them that they would do nothing which precipitated the matter further.

The Police Commissioner on December 16 denied that there was any delay in taking action against Mohan Babu in the cases registered against him.

The Commissioner said the police would obey the orders of the High Court, which has given Mohan Babu time till December 24 to appear before the police.

Sudheer Babu said if there was no response from Mohan Babu after December 24, they would serve a fresh notice.