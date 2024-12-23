Himax To Unveil State-Of-The-Art Wiseeye Module Solutions At CES 2025 Empowering Seamless Aiot Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Plug-and-Play, Intuitive Endpoint AI Capabilities Targeting Computer Vision, Classification, and Biometric Recognition Applications

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced that the Company and its AI ecosystem partners will unveil a suite of innovative, production-ready AIoT applications at CES 2025, powered by Himax's groundbreaking ultralow power WiseEye Module solutions. These designs will showcase intuitive, user-friendly AI capabilities set to transform multiple industries by improving productivity, scalability, automation, and efficiency, all while delivering better performance and lower power consumption. Himax's ultralow power WiseEye Module solutions are leading the AIoT revolution with their advanced, efficient, and scalable AI-driven technologies.

The Himax WiseEye Module seamlessly integrates ultralow power WiseEye AI processors and proprietary always-on CMOS sensors, designed with compact form factors, high integration, and plug-and-play functionality. Characterized by remarkably low power consumption at just single-digit milliwatts, it is ideal for battery-powered endpoint devices that cater to everyday life. The WiseEye Module incorporates versatile AI models from in-house or third-party partners, enabling no-code/low-code AI development for use cases like people counting, gesture recognition, human detection, face recognition, and audio command classification. This simplifies the AI development process, reducing cost and time, allowing AI developers, even those with limited AI expertise, to easily integrate advanced AI features into their systems and applications. Given their versatility, WiseEye Modules are poised to become foundational technology for a wide range of IoT applications.

At the event, a visionary and innovative lineup of ultralow power WiseEye Module solutions will be on display, showcasing their potential to revolutionize AI-powered applications across industries.



WiseEye PalmVein Module: Offers secure, reliable contactless biometric authentication by utilizing unique vein patterns, ensuring robust security and privacy through on-device inferencing

AI Baby Cry Detection Module: Accurately detects infant and child crying even in noisy environments, enhancing child safety and enabling timely, automated caregiving

Dynamic Gesture Module: Enables intuitive human-machine interaction, supporting a wide range of static and dynamic gestures for seamless control, enhancing accessibility and convenience without the need for traditional input methods

Human Sensing Module: Provides precise and energy-efficient human presence detection, creating more responsive and convenient environments in smart homes and offices People Flow Management Solution: Improves space optimization and operational efficiency by analyzing human movement patterns, enabling better resource planning and allocation



More compelling joint demonstrations with ecosystem partners will also be showcased at the event, including the world-first AI agent SenseCAP Watcher developed with Seeed Studio, mixed reality eye-tracking solutions with Ganzin, and AI-enabled thermal sensing modules in collaboration with leading thermal sensor partners, among others.

“Our WiseEyeTM Modules are designed to drive innovation and enhance lives through advanced, seamless AI integration, all while consuming ultralow power,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing Business at Himax.“At Himax, we are dedicated to advancing the future of AI vision with innovative, ultralow power, easy-to-adopt AI solutions, enabling seamless integration of advanced vision AI into diverse IoT applications that power the next generation of intelligent, connected devices, enhancing everyday life,” concluded Mark.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience the Company and partners' cutting-edge WiseEye Module solutions. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: ... .

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

