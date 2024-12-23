Avamere At Sandy Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avamere at Sandy Donates Christmas Gifts for Children in Foster Care

Avamere at Sandy assisted living earned a deficiency-free state survey during an evaluation in December 2024.

- Maddie Almodovar, Executive Director, Avamere at SandySANDY, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avamere at Sandy , an assisted living and memory care community in Sandy, Oregon, earned a deficiency-free state survey for assisted living during an evaluation in December 2024. This is the highest possible rating, showcasing the team's commitment to high-quality care and service.The survey is an on-site inspection conducted by the Department of Human Services based on state compliance guidelines. It examines resident quality of care and quality of life, dietary services, fire safety, and environmental services. The examination includes interviews with residents, residents' family members, and employees.Avamere at Sandy's Executive Director Maddie Almodovar shared that the state evaluators were impressed by their team's resident-centered care, interactions between employees and residents, commitment to belonging, and strong systems in place.“I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning a deficiency-free state survey,” Almodovar stated.“A deficiency-free survey takes the hard work and dedication of every department. It's a testament to our teamwork and the old adage that it takes a village. My team's passion for quality care and service is inspiring, and this outstanding survey result reflects that.”Since assuming her role as Executive Director in fall 2023, Almodovar has been a champion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). She recognizes many holiday and cultural observances with her team and residents, offering multiple ways to celebrate and learn.Almodovar is an Inclusion Advocate with Avamere at Sandy's management organization, Areté Living , leading key initiatives company-wide to promote inclusion and belonging across all Areté Living's senior communities.Avamere at Sandy is committed to creating an exceptional senior living lifestyle with their high standards of care, engaging activities, and inclusive environment. Learn more at AvamereAtSandy or visit them on Facebook .About Avamere at SandyAvamere at Sandy is an assisted living and memory care community in Sandy, Oregon managed by Areté Living. Honoring their mission“to enhance the life of every person we serve,” Areté Living serves professionals, seniors, and their families across six states.Visit Avamere at Sandy online at AvamereAtSandy. For press inquiries, email ....

