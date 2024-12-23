Lakki Marwat: Key Militant Killed In Police Encounter, Search For Two Fugitives Underway
12/23/2024 5:13:40 AM
Lakki Marwat Police and CTD forces engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Shagai area, resulting in the death of a militant identified as Asif Ali. According to sources, Asif Ali was a local commander and a close associate of the highly wanted terrorist Inamullah alias Lamba.
The operation was initiated after police received intelligence about the presence of Inamullah and his two accomplices, Asif Ali and Wilayat from Tor Lung Khel, who were reportedly planning attacks on security forces.
Upon reaching the terrorist hideout, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory response. The exchange of gunfire lasted for an extended period. Following the operation, police discovered Asif Ali's body along with a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition.
However, Inamullah alias Lamba and Wilayat managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense forested area. A comprehensive search operation is underway to apprehend the fugitives.
Authorities confirmed that the militants were involved in multiple bombings and terrorist incidents in the region. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the capture of the remaining suspects.
