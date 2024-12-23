President: Azerbaijan Is One Of The Unique Destinations Where Different Civilizations Converge
Date
12/23/2024 5:13:28 AM
“Azerbaijan is one of the unique destinations where different
civilizations converge, and where, for centuries, a national and
cultural mosaic, along with an atmosphere of tolerance, have
thrived. Representatives of various nationalities and faiths have
coexisted in peace, safety, mutual trust, and respect. We take
pride in all of this and cherish these values as national
treasures,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to Pope
Francis on the occasion of Christmas, Azernews
reports.
The head of state noted that as an inseparable part of the
Azerbaijani society, the Christian community's celebration of this
holiday, as always, with particular enthusiasm and excitement, is a
vivid testament to the ethnic and cultural diversity and rich
traditions of multiculturalism that prevail in Azerbaijan.
“It is no coincidence that, alongside being aligned with the
policies pursued by the Azerbaijani state, the preservation of
friendship between peoples, interfaith harmony, and traditions of
multiculturalism and tolerance are, first and foremost, the natural
way of life for our people,” added the head of state.
