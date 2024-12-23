President: Azerbaijan Is One Of The Unique Destinations Where Different Civilizations Converge

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is one of the unique destinations where different civilizations converge, and where, for centuries, a national and cultural mosaic, along with an atmosphere of tolerance, have thrived. Representatives of various nationalities and faiths have coexisted in peace, safety, mutual trust, and respect. We take pride in all of this and cherish these values as national treasures,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of Christmas, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted that as an inseparable part of the Azerbaijani society, the Christian community's celebration of this holiday, as always, with particular enthusiasm and excitement, is a vivid testament to the ethnic and cultural diversity and rich traditions of multiculturalism that prevail in Azerbaijan.

“It is no coincidence that, alongside being aligned with the policies pursued by the Azerbaijani state, the preservation of friendship between peoples, interfaith harmony, and traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance are, first and foremost, the natural way of life for our people,” added the head of state.