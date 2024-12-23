Kuwait Amir Receives PM Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah
Date
12/23/2024 5:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
